Pizza store staffer’s reflex action draws Spider-Man comparisons online

Juggling too many things at a time may usually be taken as something negative, but when servers at a restaurant carry too many plates at once, it always leaves people amazed. Now, a video breaking the internet has a pizza store guy carrying a huge stack of boxes. Even though one plate slips, the way he catches it is blowing away people’s minds.

In the undated CCTV footage doing the rounds online, the young staffer is seen coming from the back of the restaurant holding scores of large pizza boxes. As he approaches the counter, the top box of the tower is nudged by a promotional pamphlet dangling from the ceiling. Even though he gently tries to place the stack on the counter, the top cardboard box is seen falling off. However, he catches it on time, with one hand, while safely putting down the rest of the boxes on the countertop.

Seen in disbelief, the young man extends his hand to check how he held the box in the nick of time without making a mess with all the other boxes.

Watch the video here:

His epic reflex action seen in the surveillance video edited with the theme music of Avengers: Infinity War has left all amused online, prompting comparisons with the Marvel hero Spider-Man. With more than 2.5 million views on Twitter alone, the video is going viral on other platforms such as Reddit and Instagram as well.

“Boy had to check he wasn’t Spider-Man,” quipped one user. The web hand at the end for confirmation,” wrote another Twitter user commenting on the video.

