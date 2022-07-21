Pizza store staffer’s reflex action draws Spider-Man comparisons online

Updated: July 21, 2022 8:33:47 pm
Juggling too many things at a time may usually be taken as something negative, but when servers at a restaurant carry too many plates at once, it always leaves people amazed. Now, a video breaking the internet has a pizza store guy carrying a huge stack of boxes. Even though one plate slips, the way he catches it is blowing away people’s minds.
In the undated CCTV footage doing the rounds online, the young staffer is seen coming from the back of the restaurant holding scores of large pizza boxes. As he approaches the counter, the top box of the tower is nudged by a promotional pamphlet dangling from the ceiling. Even though he gently tries to place the stack on the counter, the top cardboard box is seen falling off. However, he catches it on time, with one hand, while safely putting down the rest of the boxes on the countertop.
Seen in disbelief, the young man extends his hand to check how he held the box in the nick of time without making a mess with all the other boxes.
Watch the video here:
— Figen (@TheFigen) July 19, 2022
His epic reflex action seen in the surveillance video edited with the theme music of Avengers: Infinity War has left all amused online, prompting comparisons with the Marvel hero Spider-Man. With more than 2.5 million views on Twitter alone, the video is going viral on other platforms such as Reddit and Instagram as well.
“Boy had to check he wasn’t Spider-Man,” quipped one user. The web hand at the end for confirmation,” wrote another Twitter user commenting on the video.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 mans thought he was the real Peter Parker https://t.co/QgQkEHyXng
— donovan (@DRoby4) July 21, 2022
Boy had to check he wasn’t Spider-Man 🤣 https://t.co/4aniDwebfH
— Dylan T (@Dylan_Tait98) July 21, 2022
Pizza Parker https://t.co/yzsbPl8Z4Y
— SnnkeyVvs (@stunnapk) July 21, 2022
“pizza time!” https://t.co/BVJ5CA0Qwe pic.twitter.com/S4svs1nIDE
— 🎃 (@muridan_) July 21, 2022
Bro was in his break doing this https://t.co/KOjMtHosmC pic.twitter.com/EroYQbHsxG
— Mercury Gatorade (@GoatTyxx) July 21, 2022
I don’t blame him. I would have checked too. https://t.co/56cU1QkxKC
— patronus✨ (@divyasundar98) July 21, 2022
he thinks he’s Tom Holland 😂 https://t.co/QESpng5hBf
— Dandanlowo🧎🏽 (@waxzyy_) July 21, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19
Mouni Roy is ‘mentally’ on a beach, as she shares pictures in a gorgeous bikini
Explained: Five things to know about Droupadi Murmu, President of India
Akshay Kumar responds to criticism on being paired up with younger female actors: ‘They are jealous’
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals why she did Family Man 2: ‘It was just this cry for a challenge’
EC should have passed proper order on plea against SAD’s registration: HC
In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The Supreme Court says so, too
Droupadi Murmu, a president for our time
Not just players’ pool, it is also essential to build bench strength of coaches: VVS Laxman
International Chess Olympiad only a week away, Tamil Nadu village all decked up
Tour operators expect boom time this Durga puja season in Bengal
Explained: What does ‘hasta la vista’ mean — literally and in popular culture?