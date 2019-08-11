Piyush Mishra’s poem on ‘what freedom really means’ is a must watch

As India is all set to celebrate its 73rd Independence Day, a video is going viral that questions the very essence of freedom. Questioning what freedom entails, in a poignant poem, renowned actor Piyush Mishra puts forward various instances to ask what freedom really means.

Advertising

In a brilliant piece, narrated in Hindi titled ‘Azadi Hai Kya’, he throws light into everyday scenario where we often misuse or misunderstand our sense of liberty. From throwing light on issues like calling names to north-eastern as outsiders to the irony of posting images of children selling national flags at traffic light without buying from them – the video is gripping and easy to relate to.

With a message asking people to “stop taking our freedom for granted”, the hard-hitting piece has resonated with many online.

The video got a lot of positive response online.