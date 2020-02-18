Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shares video to warn people against dangerous stunts on trains

The undated video was shared on TikTok. The undated video was shared on TikTok.

Railway minister Piyush Goyal has shared a TiKTok video that shows a dangerous stunt on-board a moving train almost going horribly wrong. The minister shared the video to highlight the dangers of doing stunts on moving trains.

In the undated video shot at an undisclosed location, a man is seen holding to the handrails of a coach while dangling outside. As he attempts to jump off the moving train to the ground below, he slips and holds onto one handrail while being dragged by the train. The man finally lets go and end up dangerously close to the train, but escapes from coming under it.

Criticising the stunt, Goyal wrote in a tweet: “Chalti train mein stunt dikhana bahaduri nahi, moorkhta ki nishani hai (Performing stunts on a moving train isn’t a sign of bravery, but stupidity).” He said that people’s lives are immeasurably valuable and they shouldn’t put themselves at risk.

Many criticised the man for the stunt and said he was lucky to have survived. While some appealed for coaches to get doors that remained shut during a journey, others argued in favour of a stronger punishment for those violating norms.

@PiyushGoyal sir Ministry of railways should declerd such a feat illegal. They should be punished. so that people like this read the understanding https://t.co/ugqGXK1Ix5 — SHATRUGHAN 🇮🇳#PATRIOTIC HINDUSTANI🇮🇳 #Team SCB (@shatrughan100) February 18, 2020

Appeal to Government to arrest him https://t.co/WzlIPF0eTl — Rebati Ramana Panda (@rebati_panda) February 18, 2020

Do not play with your life.. Someone is waiting for you at home.. Travel safe n travel with responsibility https://t.co/t3Tnr0VpJG — योगेश कुमार (@KumarYogesh2005) February 18, 2020

WTF this guy thinks he’s! 🤬🤯🤬🤯🤬🤯🤬 What level of insanity is this? https://t.co/WgBMLlviXt — Arunima Dey (@ArunimaDey17) February 18, 2020

Such videos are very helpful as other people should stop others to do it. — Nitin Chandra (@nitinchandra09) February 18, 2020

He was lucky .. Yamraj gave a missed call — NaveeN (@krn045) February 18, 2020

Agree with you. Also please think how we can avoid such things. We can replace all ancient 50 year manual doors technology with Automated doors which will not open at all until stop comes. — Sustainable Future (@Ganesh1287) February 18, 2020

Dear Sir, When our Indian trains runs while running in closed doors system? — Ravikumar ರವಿ ಭದ್ರಾವತಿ (@ravi8kumar1) February 18, 2020

OMG. . This was so scary. — Chandni singh (@chandnisingh108) February 18, 2020

