Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Must Read

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shares video to warn people against dangerous stunts on trains

In the video shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal a man is seen falling off a moving train while trying to get off. However, the man has a narrow escape.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 18, 2020 3:52:04 pm
tiktok stunts, train stunts, train stunts gone wrong, piyush goyal, viral news, indian express The undated video was shared on TikTok.

Railway minister Piyush Goyal has shared a TiKTok video that shows a dangerous stunt on-board a moving train almost going horribly wrong. The minister shared the video to highlight the dangers of doing stunts on moving trains.

In the undated video shot at an undisclosed location, a man is seen holding to the handrails of a coach while dangling outside. As he attempts to jump off the moving train to the ground below, he slips and holds onto one handrail while being dragged by the train. The man finally lets go and end up dangerously close to the train, but escapes from coming under it.

Criticising the stunt, Goyal wrote in a tweet: “Chalti train mein stunt dikhana bahaduri nahi, moorkhta ki nishani hai (Performing stunts on a moving train isn’t a sign of bravery, but stupidity).” He said that people’s lives are immeasurably valuable and they shouldn’t put themselves at risk.

Watch the video here:

Many criticised the man for the stunt and said he was lucky to have survived. While some appealed for coaches to get doors that remained shut during a journey, others argued in favour of a stronger punishment for those violating norms.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 18: Latest News

Advertisement