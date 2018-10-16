Pilot executes dangerous sideways landing at UK airport during storm; video goes viral

TUI Airways Boeing 757 swept by strong crosswinds. (Source: New China TV/Twitter)

In a nail-biting incident, a pilot battled powerful 40-knot crosswinds to land his plane successfully at Bristol airport in the United Kingdom, the Mirror reported. The aircraft was swaying from side-to-side while landing on October 12 due to the strong currents unleashed by Storm Callum. The footage shows how the pilot was able to land the TUIAirways Boeing 757-200 plane expertly despite the storm seemingly taking control of the flight.

With winds and heavy rain intensifying across the country, there is a travel chaos bringing further delays in flights. “Aircraft need to compensate for the crosswind otherwise they will be blown off course,” Mraviationguy, a UK based YouTuber who regularly films aviation videos told the news website. “They do this by pointing their nose into the direction the wind is coming from, demonstrated perfectly by this crew,” he added. Impressed by his airmanship, many people congratulated the crackerjack pilot. However, many wondered why the plan was allowed to land in such conditions.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd