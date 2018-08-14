This pianist playing the National Anthem has gone viral with over 72 million views

The video, which was posted on July 29, has managed to garner quite some attention online and at present has got over 72 million views. (Source: Shayan Italia/YouTube) The video, which was posted on July 29, has managed to garner quite some attention online and at present has got over 72 million views. (Source: Shayan Italia/YouTube)

This year India will be celebrating the 72nd Independence Day. On this day, back in 1947, the nation got freedom from the British rule after years of struggle. Thee years later, the first stanza of the Bengali song Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata written by poet Rabindra Nath Tagore was adopted as the National Anthem. And recently, a piano presentation of the anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ played by Mumbai-based pianist Shayan Italia went viral.

The video, which was posted on July 29, has managed to garner quite some attention online and at present has got over 72 million views. The clip features Italia playing the piano that was gifted to him by his mother as a goodbye gift back in 1998.

Watch the video here:

