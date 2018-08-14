Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

This pianist playing the National Anthem has gone viral with over 72 million views

The video, which was posted on July 29, has managed to garner quite some attention online and at present has over 72 million views. The video features Italia playing the piano that was gifted to him by his mother as a goodbye gift back in 1998. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 14, 2018 8:10:58 pm
independence day, indian independence day, independence day 2018, 72nd Independence Day, independence day celebrations, independece day social media buzz, india news, indian express The video, which was posted on July 29, has managed to garner quite some attention online and at present has got over 72 million views. (Source: Shayan Italia/YouTube)
Related News

This year India will be celebrating the 72nd Independence Day. On this day, back in 1947, the nation got freedom from the British rule after years of struggle. Thee years later, the first stanza of the Bengali song Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata written by poet Rabindra Nath Tagore was adopted as the National Anthem. And recently, a piano presentation of the anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ played by Mumbai-based pianist Shayan Italia went viral.

ALSO READ | In latest masterpiece, Cadbury creates model grand piano from pure chocolate

The video, which was posted on July 29, has managed to garner quite some attention online and at present has got over 72 million views. The clip features Italia playing the piano that was gifted to him by his mother as a goodbye gift back in 1998.

Watch the video here:

What do you have to say about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
LG G7 ThinQ First look: Flagship phone at Rs 39,990
Watch Now
LG G7 ThinQ First look: Flagship phone at Rs 39,990
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement