Saturday, June 06, 2020
COVID19

Watch: Pet cat interrupts House of Lords committee meeting, delights all online

People on social media lauded Jones for not getting nervous by the feline interruption.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 6, 2020 11:05:12 pm
cat interrupts zoom call, house of lords, Although the pet owner apologised, no one seemed much bothered by it. (Source: Parliamentlive.tv)

An uninvited guest brought a bout of laughter to a UK Parliament committee’s meeting. As the EU Services Sub-Committee for the House of the Lords was hearing evidence from trade expert Sally Jones over a Zoom call, her pet cat decided to join in the proceedings.

Embarrassed by the interruption, Jones was heard saying “I’m really, really sorry your Lordships”. She then went on to explain how the pet—Leo VeradKar— opened the door and barged in.

However, the best part was not about the interruption but how feline’s entry didn’t bother anyone. Lord Cavendish, Baron Cavendish of Furness greeted the four-legged ‘expert’, saying “welcome cat”.

Watch the moment here:

The incident happened recently while the committee was discussing the future of UK-EU relationship on professional and business services. People on social media lauded Jones for not getting nervous by the interruption and were left in splits.

It is, however, not the only feline which won the internet by joining virtual conferences. Another cat in Britain went viral for interrupting the Dean of Canterbury while he was delivering sermon for the Morning Prayer from the gardens of Canterbury Cathedral. Similarly, two cats upstaged a journalist’s live interview when they were seen fighting in the background.

