Watch: Pet cat interrupts House of Lords committee meeting, delights all online

An uninvited guest brought a bout of laughter to a UK Parliament committee’s meeting. As the EU Services Sub-Committee for the House of the Lords was hearing evidence from trade expert Sally Jones over a Zoom call, her pet cat decided to join in the proceedings.

Embarrassed by the interruption, Jones was heard saying “I’m really, really sorry your Lordships”. She then went on to explain how the pet—Leo VeradKar— opened the door and barged in.

However, the best part was not about the interruption but how feline’s entry didn’t bother anyone. Lord Cavendish, Baron Cavendish of Furness greeted the four-legged ‘expert’, saying “welcome cat”.

It is, however, not the only feline which won the internet by joining virtual conferences. Another cat in Britain went viral for interrupting the Dean of Canterbury while he was delivering sermon for the Morning Prayer from the gardens of Canterbury Cathedral. Similarly, two cats upstaged a journalist’s live interview when they were seen fighting in the background.

