ISRO Chief K Sivan gets warm round of applause onboard IndiGo flight; video is viral

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan has not only won the hearts of millions of Indians but also inspired future generations to join space research. It’s not just his contribution to India’s space mission that won him love from people, his humble demeanour too has touched hearts. Recently, the ISRO chairman was spotted on an IndiGo flight. He was greeted with a thundering round of applause from fellow passengers.

As Sivan boarded an IndiGo flight in the economy class recently, the crew greeted him with handshakes, smiles and a request for a selfie. And as he turned to go to his seat, he received by a round of applause from the passengers.

The video went viral across social media and many remarked how it’s good to see that finally the real celebrities and heroes are being celebrated.