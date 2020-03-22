People play poker game with toilet paper rolls at London club, video goes viral

Five people were seen playing the poker game and were quite thrilled to use toilet paper rolls instead of chips. (Eltham Terrace Club/ Facebook) Five people were seen playing the poker game and were quite thrilled to use toilet paper rolls instead of chips. (Eltham Terrace Club/ Facebook)

Ever since the novel coronavirus outbreak exploded globally, people have been rushing to stories in order to stock up essential items, especially toilet paper rolls. The demand for the mundane commodity skyrocketed so suddenly that it started flying off shelves in the blink of an eye. Even as the rolls are increasingly becoming hard to get, people at a UK pub was recently seen using toilet papers for a poker game!

Yes, at Eltham Terrace Club in London, customers were involved in a high stakes poker game, involving cards but instead of chips, piles of toilet paper were seen stacked up for baits.

The video shared by the club on its Facebook page shows five players playing the regular game with a twist. One popular poker game page where it was shared, the admins joked, “Avoid bulk buying just to play this game.”

Watch the video here:

With over 9 million views in one of the accounts it was shared, the video has spread across social media sites, leaving many in splits. While many tagged their family members to join in a similar game while stuck at home, not everyone was happy to see the video. Many said that the people shouldn’t be at a casino and practice social distancing seriously.

However, this is not the only toilet paper game that is doing rounds on the internet. With major football events closed, fans were seen taking up #10toqueschallenge while staying at home, which involved juggling toilet paper rolls with feet without letting it touch the ground.

