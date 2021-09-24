Watch: People in Kolkata’s New Town area go fishing on waterlogged streets

Even though heavy showers have stopped in Kolkata, parts of the city continue to be inundated after witnessing the heaviest September rainfall in more than a decade. While most residents continue to be worried over the water-logging crisis, a few tried to find some solace by catching fish from inundated areas!

In a video going viral, a few locals in New Town are seen casting nets on the main road. To everyone’s surprise, they actually caught some big fish including Katla (Carp).

ALSO READ | Kolkata traffic constable shelters strays dogs from heavy rain, viral pic wins internet

Piu Mondol, a local resident, took to Facebook to share the unusual incident, showing a man standing on the pavement scooping out a big load of fish. According to her post, she first noticed fish in the flooded street on Tuesday evening even as several locals got excited and decided to cast their nets.

Admitting that this was the first time she has witnessed something as strange as this, Mondol said people caught about 15kg of fish from the flooded stretch between Karigori Bhawan and Axis Mall. She added, excitedly, that they kept fishing till 4 am.

Locals believe the fish may have reached the streets after water in ponds nearby spilled over due to the rains. Mondol told local media that huge quantities of fresh fish were distributed among the people in the area the next day.

Meanwhile, residents of Salt Lake and New Town area said water has never before entered their homes following heavy rains. While water levels in many other places began to recede as the rains subsided, residents in these localities have been on the receiving end as the two channels that drain out water from New Town – Bagjola and Kestopur canals – have been overflowing with storm water.