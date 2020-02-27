Follow Us:
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Must Read

Viral video: People in Bhopal stop truck just to get driver to play its unique horn

The video shows people stopping the truck and asking the driver to honk saying, "Ek baar aur, ek baar aur (once more, once more)".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 27, 2020 12:25:07 pm
truck musical horn, truck bollywood horn sound, truck unusual horn, sholay song horn, yamla pagla deewana, yamla pagla deewana horn sound, indian express, viral videos People requested the driver to play the horn again and again.

Few care for the blaring of a truck’s horn, but a viral video shows a crowd in Bhopal asking one driver to blow the horn multiple times. That’s because  the horn plays the tune of ‘Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana’ that originally featured in the 1975 film Pratigya.

The video shows people stopping the truck and asking the driver to honk saying, “Ek baar aur, ek baar aur (once more, once more)”. As the horn plays, people are seen cheering and singing along.

Watch the video here:

On social media, some tagged veteran actor Dharmendra to let him know that people still enjoy the hit song that featured him on screen.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 27: Latest News

Advertisement