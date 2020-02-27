Viral video: People in Bhopal stop truck just to get driver to play its unique horn

People requested the driver to play the horn again and again. People requested the driver to play the horn again and again.

Few care for the blaring of a truck’s horn, but a viral video shows a crowd in Bhopal asking one driver to blow the horn multiple times. That’s because the horn plays the tune of ‘Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana’ that originally featured in the 1975 film Pratigya.

The video shows people stopping the truck and asking the driver to honk saying, “Ek baar aur, ek baar aur (once more, once more)”. As the horn plays, people are seen cheering and singing along.

Watch the video here:

crazy people stopped this truck just to listen the horn pic.twitter.com/syF8fLKT07 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 25, 2020

On social media, some tagged veteran actor Dharmendra to let him know that people still enjoy the hit song that featured him on screen.

@aapkadharam sir your song and it’s crazy still. 😅 — Dev (@Devp424) February 26, 2020

@aapkadharam Sir would be happy & dancing to its beats definitely — Farah Khan (@FaraaahKhan) February 26, 2020

@aapkadharam aapka gana….horn me sunane k liye truck rok diya…. 😂😂😂…. Aaj bhi aapke gane bhule bhulte nahi — Cogito,ergo sum..!!! (@rohinie_shiv) February 26, 2020

Me after hearing Truck Horn !😭 pic.twitter.com/LQcsNMywJq — Le Tadkamarkey (@Aneelgs) February 26, 2020

Shadi me dj ki kya jrurt. Yahi truck bula lege ✌ — Marwadi (@gaitonde07) February 26, 2020

Ha Ha DJ ko Side Me rakho Truck hi khareed lo ab 😂😁 Mai Jatt Yamla Pagla Diwana Yee @iamsunnydeol — Fan Of Deol’s…. (@VasantDarji3) February 27, 2020

It happens only in India 😂😂😎😎 — Zeeshan Siddiqui (@siddzeeshn) February 26, 2020

They are on another level, any way horn was awesome 😂😂 — The outsider (@outsiderthe9) February 26, 2020

😂😂😂😂

Fresh change as compared to the supremely common “tae nae nae nae nae” of the dhoom theme. Honestly, did not see that coming 😂😂😂😂😂 — Asian of Chaos (@AverageKachori) February 25, 2020

Acha hua koi Aas pas sharabi nahi tha warna

Mahol ban jaata 😆 — iꪜar (@officialivarr) February 26, 2020

Hum Bhopaliyoon ko bs patlebazzi aur mazein lene se matlab hega bs #proudbhopali — Abhishekk Saraswat (@jr_saraswat) February 26, 2020

That’s the spirit of Bhopalis. Hamein bas maze lene hein chahe woh truck ho. — Joopak Rain ☔ (@joopakrain) February 26, 2020

Classic Bhopalis ,near Raju Tea stall ,🤣 — Abhishek Gangele (@AbhishekGangele) February 26, 2020

This video made my day😂😂😂 — Mruthyunjay Malagoudra (@Mruthyu21) February 26, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd