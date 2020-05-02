Follow Us:
Saturday, May 02, 2020
COVID19

People performing bhangra in UK neighbourhood while maintaining social distance is a hit online

Grooving to peppy Punjani song, 'Veervaar' from Sardaarji people are seeing shaking a leg on the streets. From little children to elderly all were seen enjoying the ritual to stay happy and fit amid the pandemic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 2, 2020 7:57:06 pm
neighbourhood dance, bhangra in UK neighbourhood, social distancing dance, bhangra london neighbourhood, coronavirus dance, indian express While the Indian-origin man led doing few Bhangra steps, others in the neighbourhood followed his steps dancing to desi tunes. (@shergillj99/Twitter)

While social distancing has become the order of the day amid the Covid-19 pandemic, people are finding new ways to show they are all in this together and can have some fun too. Now, too keep up the spirits amid the global health crisis, people in a neighbourhood in the United Kingdom were seen performing bhangra. The video is doing round across social media sites and is warming hearts online.

In the video posted on Twitter, Eeshar Singh can be seen doing some basic steps of the folk dance outside his home and others joined in, imitating his poses from a distance. Grooving to peppy Punjani song, ‘Veervaar’ from Sardaarji people are seeing shaking a leg on the streets.

“Mum got me dancing for the street,” the artist wrote online sharing the clip.

And if that wasn’t enough, the woman made her son play the dhol as well to set the mood and vibe right along the desi song.

The cool ritual impressed many online, including singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh the original artiste in the film, who retweeted the video online.

Last month, a video of people dancing in the UK also went viral.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 02: Latest News

Advertisement