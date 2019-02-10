Watch: People carry pregnant lady to hospital amid snowfall in Kashmir

Toggle Menu
In the 30-second viral clip, people can be seen holding the lady on a make-shift stretcher and carrying her, even though they struggle to walk through the snow.

"This is Humanity. This is Unity. Peace. Hope the mother and the baby are fine," read one of the many comments on the video.

While Kashmir is battling snowfall and freezing temperatures, a video of good Samaritans helping a pregnant lady is warming many hearts online. Due to the heavy snowfall in the valley, several areas have been blocked and are inaccessible. However, when a pregnant woman in Sheeri area of north Kashmir needed to reach the hospital, residents of the village got together to help her.

In the 30-second viral clip, people can be seen holding the lady on a make-shift stretcher and carrying her, even though they struggle to walk through the snow. A video of the incident was shared by journalist Ishfaq Tantry on Twitter. “Amid heavy snowfall people carrying pregnant lady towards Sheeri hospital in north Kashmir. Ambulance sent to carry the patient could reach upto Audoora village only as roads are still closed,” he tweeted.

Watch the video here:

It did not take long for the video to go viral, with many praising the people for the good work. “This is Humanity. This is Unity. Peace. Hope the mother and the baby are fine,” read one of the many comments on the video.

