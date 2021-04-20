People can’t stop swooning over this ferret chef as it replicates a dish from Ratatouille

For movie lovers, a rat satisfying customers’ taste buds with amazing cooking skills is not new. Now, the rat is being replaced by a ferret in an online cooking video that is melting hearts online.

Recreating a famous scene from the iconic 2007 Pixar film, Ratatouille, a fluffy ferret is seen donning a chef’s hat. The scene in question has tough-to-impress food critic Anton Ego visiting the restaurant for a food review. In the animation film, Remy, the rat chef, cooks the classic French dish ratatouille and blows away the food connoisseur. It seems what the rat did well, the ferret can do even better in the viral TikTok video.

From cutting vegetables to plating the dish similar to the scene from the animation blockbuster, the ferret recreated it all beautifully. Well, at least that is what its owner makes us believe in the cleverly edited video. And if that’s not enough for you, the talented ferret is seen dancing in the video too. Towards the end, like Remy, it also recreates its signature gesture from the film.

Shared on TikTok and Instagram by floofnoodles, the video has taken social media by storm.

People on social media loved the cute recreation and said it reminded them of the animated film. Some even said the ferret can participate, if they decide to do a live-action film.