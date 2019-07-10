Toggle Menu
Tiger crosses national highway, jumps over crash barrier, video goes viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/pench-tiger-crosses-highway-in-broad-day-light-jumps-crash-barrier-video-goes-viral-5823487/

Tiger crosses national highway, jumps over crash barrier, video goes viral

The video reportedly shot near Chorbahuli crossing along the highway near Nagpur, shows the wild cat tiptoeing the four-lane road and then jumping over the crash barrier to enter the other side of the forest.

tiger crossing highway, pench tiger reserve, nh7, tiger crossing nh7, tiger crossing nagpur highway, nh7 extension debate, viral videos, indian express
After the footage went viral, social media users once again raised their concerns about human encroachments in forests.

A video of an adult tiger crossing a national highway in broad daylight has yet again triggered a debate on rampant development versus wildlife conservation. The footage doing the rounds across social media platforms, including WhatsApp, shows the tiger waiting for the right opportunity to cross the National Highway 7 passing through the tiger corridor of Pench forest.

The video reportedly shot near Chorbahuli crossing along the highway near Nagpur, shows the wild cat tiptoeing the four-lane road and then jumping over the crash barrier to enter the other side of the forest.

Watch the video here:

The video recorded by commuters on the highway quickly went viral online and started a serious discussion about the mitigation measures taken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the region.

After its proposal in 2008 for four-laning of NH7 between Seoni (Madhya Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra) faced scrutiny, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told a Supreme Court panel that it was ready to build a 9.3-km flyover over the Pench tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh so that wildlife movements are not disturbed.

However, in 2014, NHAI said it could afford only a 1-km flyover. By 2015, the plan had been further downsized to building just a few ecoducts (landscaping above the carriageway for wildlife movement) of unspecified length.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Viral video: Texas man lifts fishing rod to find snake wrapped around his catch!
2 Man blames Madhavan for encouraging youth to be engineers, actor’s comeback wins hearts
3 Devotees form human corridor to let ambulance pass during Puri Rath yatra, earn praise online