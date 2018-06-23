WATCH: Paul McCartney’s carpool karaoke with James Corden is making Beatles fans emotional

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
McCartney and James Corden video of carpool karaoke, which has gone viral on social media, has left many Beatles fans emotional. The duo spent the entire evening exploring the Liverpool city where McCartney spent a major part of his youth.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 23, 2018 12:39:33 pm
Paul McCartney, James Corden, Paul McCartney carpool karaoke, Paul McCartney viral video, James Corden gets emotional, viral video, indian express, indian express news McCartney and James Corden drove together to the singer’s childhood home where he wrote music with John Lennon. (Source: The Late Late Show with James Corden/Facebook)
The special UK edition of carpool karaoke conducted by actor James Corden took an emotional turn when Sir Paul McCartney joined him on the trip to Liverpool. A video of the two went viral on social media, with many feeling nostalgic after watching the duo. The 22-minute video features the Late Late Show host along with the singer driving past famous Beatles landmarks. During the nostalgic ride, McCartney shared how it was in a dream where his mother told him to ‘let it be’ that had inspired the song by the same name.

The two spent the entire evening exploring the city of McCartney’s younger days. They visited his childhood home where he wrote music with John Lennon, performed songs in a local pub and obviously sang some of their bigger hits while driving.

