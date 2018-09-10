Paul McCartney and Jimmy Fallon surprise people riding the 30 Rock elevator

The video, which has gone viral with over eight lakh views, has created quite a buzz on social media. (Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube) The video, which has gone viral with over eight lakh views, has created quite a buzz on social media. (Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube)

How wonderful would your day be if your boring elevator ride concludes with Beatles song, that too sung by Paul McCartney himself? That is exactly what happened when Tv show host Jimmy Fallon and former Beatles singer McCartney decided to prank the people riding the lift in New York’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza. The people, who were touring the NBC television studios, were unaware of McCartney’s presence and were clearly shocked and surprised as the singer sat outside the elevator.

The video, which has gone viral with over eight lakh views, has created quite a buzz on social media. In the 2.50 minute clip, McCartney and Fallon are seated on sofas in front of the elevator, holding newspapers to cover their faces. Once the lift opens at the floor, the two surprise the people riding in it. However, every time the lift opens, the two are involved in different activities such as playing table tennis, singing and more.

Watch the video here:

