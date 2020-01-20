Watch: This bizarre game during a party in the Philippines will leave you in splits

The person who managed to pull out the most number of coins won the game. The person who managed to pull out the most number of coins won the game.

Any party can be taken up a few notches with interesting indoor games. While games like musical chair and passing the pillow are traditional favourites, a group of men in the Philippines took a party to a whole new level by trying to pull out coins from a coconut shell.

Several small coins were wedged in a coconut shell covered in charcoal and hung from a washing line and the participants had to retrieve the metal items with their mouth, the video shows. With hands fixed behind them, the game wasn’t as simple.

ALSO READ | This couple’s new twist to the musical chair game leaves netizens in splits

The men dodging each other and trying to get hold of the coins without using their arms turned into a hilarious scene and the onlookers had a hearty laugh.

Resident Primutivo Rana told NewsFlare that the game was organised by the youngsters in their village at Mantatao Island. “We are a small village so everyone is related. We do the party every year, and everyone comes,” he said about the event hosted earlier this month.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd