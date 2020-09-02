‘Pitch perfect’: Parrot sings Beyoncé’s hit song, leaving netizens impressed

The bird can be heard singing the opening lines of the song as visitors laugh in the background. (Lincolnshire Wildlife Park/ Facebook)

A video of a parrot singing Beyoncé’s hit song has left netizens impressed and surprised by the avian’s music talent.

Chico, the parrot, has wowed people across the globe for belting out Queen Bey’s 2008 hit “If I Were a Boy.” The nine-year-old Yellow-crowned Amazon parrot, resident of Lincolnshire Wildlife Park is known among local visitors for breaking into song, entertaining all with its perfect pitch.

Recently, the park shared a video of the bird crooning to the superstar’s song and it quickly garnered attention even outside Britain.

The bird can be heard singing the opening lines of the song as visitors laugh in the background.

The park houses nearly 2,000 birds, including the UK’s largest collection of parrots, and is well known for its many talking birds. Now, seeing Chico’s popularity, the staff has even launched a dedicated Instagram page for the singing sensation.

The wildlife centre has suggested that the parrot is capable of singing “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga, “Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley and “Firework” by Katy Perry, Independent reported.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park CEO Steve Nichols told the SWNS news agency: “After more than 25 years working with these amazing birds, they still never cease to amaze me. Who’d have ever thought that a parrot would cause social distancing problems due to being so popular,” he said.

