‘Curious parrot’ plays peekaboo with traffic camera in Brazil, video goes viral

The phrase ‘bird’s eye view’ got a hilarious new meaning when an inquisitive parrot decided to check out a traffic camera. Now, the avian playing peekaboo with the surveillance camera in Brazil has left netizens delighted online.

A turquoise-fronted amazon parrot took a little break from flying and got curious spotting the electronic device in Curitiba, the southern Brazilian state of Paraná. The avian was filmed peering into the lens on the busy BR-116 route near the city, in an adorable photobombing moment.

Road management company Arteris Planalto Sul shared the clip on Twitter and soon it spread on other platforms as well, showing the “special visitor” repeatedly “just looking” through the lens interrupting the camera to record as vehicles passed by.

Watch the video here:

While netizens were thrilled to see the antics of the playful parrot, it is not the only bird to show an interest in CCTV cameras in highways of the Latin American country in the recent times.

In fact in April, two toucans were filmed pecking at a camera fixed atop a traffic light near the city of Campinas, Sao Paulo. The duo, which appeared to be hungry even tried to “eat” the camera, as footage showed them biting the device.

However, the case of curious birds with highway camera is not restricted to just Brazil. Earlier in 2019, a seagull created a huge buzz online, checking out a CCTV camera in London.