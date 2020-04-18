This parody of ‘Thodi Thodi Piya Karo’ amid lockdown has netizens laughing out loud

People were left in splits seeing the man mimicking Pankaj Udhas donning a shawl over his kurta. (Source: Anik Dutta/ Facebook) People were left in splits seeing the man mimicking Pankaj Udhas donning a shawl over his kurta. (Source: Anik Dutta/ Facebook)

With people stuck at home due to the coronavirus lockdown, there is no dearth of entertainment online, fueled by ingenuity of people. While social media platforms have been flooded with videos of people showcasing their singing and dancing skills, one man seems to have caught the attention. Wondering why? Well he upped his game with a dash of humour — turning a microwave oven into a harmonium.

Yes, you read it right. Pretending that the door of his oven is a harmonium bellow, the man, in a video that has gone viral, is seen signing a famous Hindi song while commenting about the stock of alcohol at his home. Lip-syncing to Pankaj Udhas’ popular ghazal, ‘Thodi Thodi Piya Karo’, the man is seen not only crooning to the hit song but also acting out with a small glass of his drink.

The clip was shared on Facebook by known Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta and soon caught the attention of many online. While most were left in splits, others related to the situation.

“Every one is posting songs recitations and even dance performances on FB and WA. This gentleman was getting a complex since he had no such talent. However not to be outdone he decided to post this,” the director wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with most non-essential shops closed, people have found it hard to get hands on booze. While for social drinkers the lack of alcohol may not be a big problem, regular users are likely to experience some sort of withdrawal symptoms during the lockdown. The symptoms may vary according to one’s drinking habit. This means that the symptoms could be more significant for heavy drinkers.

In many parts of the country there have been reports of people dying on not being able to handle the withdrawal symptoms. In some states, governments have allowed people with prescriptions to purchase liquor. In some parts of the world, governments have allowed companies to home deliver too amid lockdown.

