Paragliding pilot dies after parachute snaps mid-air, tourist survives

What was supposed to be the experience of a lifetime turned into tragedy in West Bengal’s Kalimpong when a paraglider snapped during a flight, killing the pilot and injuring a tourist.

Pilot Purushottam Timsina and passenger Gaurav Choudhary had set off on the flight on Saturday when the incident took place. The glider ride, which took off from Deolo tourist lodge, was to make a landing at the Ronaldsay Park, The Times of India reported.

In the one-minute clip, Choudhary is seen enjoying the flight moments before something seems to go wrong with the parachute and the duo begin spiralling out of control. However, the pilot holds onto Choudhary, right until the moment of impact and may even have shielded him from the impact. Choudhary survived with a broken leg, but Timsina was killed.

Watch the video here. Warning: The visuals may be disturbing for some:

Choudhary had been using a selfie stick during the flight and ended up recording the entire incident. The video of the heart-wrenching accident was shared on a Facebook page called “I love Siliguri”