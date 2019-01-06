VIDEO: Paragliding experience turns traumatic as dust devil sends the glider flying

A paragliding experience turned traumatic for a man when he found himself stuck in an unexpected dust devil in northern New South Wales, Australia. The harrowing experience was caught on camera and it has been shared on several social media platforms. According to ABC, the man, who was visiting from some other country, was one of the 40 paragliding pilots preparing to take a flight from a popular launch spot at the Mount Borah in Manilla.

However, things turned grey when he was caught in the dust devil — a strong and well-formed dust whirlwind over land — and flung around. According to the news website, the man’s wife, who was present at the location, managed to capture the incident on camera. In the viral clip, the man can be seen being whirled around by the storm before he finally takes control and lands.

Watch the video here:

Fortunately, the glider was unhurt and continued to fly the 180km cross-country flight, Manilla Paragliding told the news organistation.