Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali’s soulful rendition of Vaishnava Janato is going viral

Shafqat Amanat Ali’s beautiful performance has moved everyone on both sides of the border.

Music has the power to heal and transcends geographical border. If you don’t believe that, check out Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali’s soulful rendition of ‘Vaishnav Janto’, a popular bhajan from India.

As the world joined India to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, artists from 124 countries came together to sing Bapu’s favourite bhajan. But Ali’s beautiful version has been going viral, melting hearts on both sides of the border.

In an initiative taken by the Ministry of External Affairs, artists all over the world were invited to lend their voices to the hymn. The ‘Mitwa’ singer’s stunning performance was shared by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and has garnered a lot of praise online.

Watch the video here:

Many people lauded the singer and the MEA’s initiative, and hoped friendship flourishes between the two nations again.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd