Sunday, June 14, 2020
COVID19

Pakistani news anchors promoting juice brand on air has netizens in splits

Anchors of AbTak News in Pakistan came back from a break, however, only continued commercial by promoting a drink company, informing people about it's latest offers which included a big data offer.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 14, 2020 12:54:36 pm
Talking about an internet offer by the drinks company, the anchors promoted the product on-air during a news bulletin. (@nailainayat/Twitter)

It’s not unusual to slip into a commercial break between news bulletin, however, viewers were baffled when two Pakistani news anchors started to promote a juice brand while on air. Soon, a clip from their interaction reached social media platforms and has got everyone talking. While some were miffed, others couldn’t stop laughing the way they promoted it.

The AbTak News anchors enthusiastically promoted the brand saying people can win free mobile data on buying the juice.

Watch the video here:

While some joked it’s a good way to market at a low-budget network not getting many ads, others wondered what would happen if the channel was approached the next time by a clothing or grooming brand.

Sample these:

