Pakistani news anchors promoting juice brand on air has netizens in splits

Talking about an internet offer by the drinks company, the anchors promoted the product on-air during a news bulletin. (@nailainayat/Twitter) Talking about an internet offer by the drinks company, the anchors promoted the product on-air during a news bulletin. (@nailainayat/Twitter)

It’s not unusual to slip into a commercial break between news bulletin, however, viewers were baffled when two Pakistani news anchors started to promote a juice brand while on air. Soon, a clip from their interaction reached social media platforms and has got everyone talking. While some were miffed, others couldn’t stop laughing the way they promoted it.

The AbTak News anchors enthusiastically promoted the brand saying people can win free mobile data on buying the juice.

Watch the video here:

2-in-1. Abb Takk news anchors sell juice during bulletin. pic.twitter.com/yn5nRDePEH — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 13, 2020

While some joked it’s a good way to market at a low-budget network not getting many ads, others wondered what would happen if the channel was approached the next time by a clothing or grooming brand.

Sample these:

Why did they say ,”Welcome back “… ?!! ..the ad break just continued… and gave an official tone to the product 😅😅🤦🏼‍♀️ — Wg Cdr Gitika (R) (@gitika9) June 14, 2020

Ohh my god height of promotion — Dr Ramashish Shukla (@drramashish1980) June 14, 2020

Next level marketing. — Kamal K Mishra : कमल के मिश्र : কমল কে মিশ্র (@kamalKantmishra) June 14, 2020

Jab uss bande ne bola na scratch karte rahiye… Kasam se pith par khujli hone lagi… koi scratch kar do please 😭😭😭 — Katora Ertugrul⚔️🇵🇰 (@Harmonium_1) June 13, 2020

Quite juicy news bulletin 😁 — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) June 13, 2020

What will they do if they have to do a toilet paper ad — Pankaj Gulati (@panky101) June 13, 2020

Pakistani news channel are light years ahead of others. 😄 https://t.co/JRvG3yjDTY — Kapil (@KapilBajaj14) June 13, 2020

Recession can be seen now..😄 Agar bikega tabhi paise milenge.. — Rahul{राहुल} 🆗 (@Rahulsway) June 13, 2020

The bipolar world we live in: anchors peddling nestle while the news ticker underneath records morbidity and mortality from COVID19 in KP https://t.co/OjsDcWaLcv — Mohammad Taqi (@mazdaki) June 13, 2020

This is both hilarious and saddening. #Journalism was not that, news bulletins were not supposed to be like these. Desperate times, desperate measures.

If you are done banning #TikTok, think a little about this one too.

Don’t @ me about 🙏#Pakistan #AbTak pic.twitter.com/A8L0RxlfVs — Scheff ✏🎬🎸🥁📚 (@shafiqulhasan81) June 13, 2020

