Pakistani journalist’s quirky interview with buffalo on Eid leaves netizens in splits

Many joked that Eid is incomplete without Hafeez interviewing buffaloes.

Time and again, Pakistani journalists have started a laughing riot online for their epic reporting style, often interviewing unusual subjects. The latest to go viral is an interview with a buffalo on the occasion of Eid. The tongue-in-cheek video has left netizens in splits.

Pakistani journalist Amin Hafeez, who is known for such candid interactions with animals, decided to catch up with a buffalo in Lahore to inquire how its feeling in the cosmopolitan city. “Haanji aap batayein, aapko Lahore mein aake kaisa laga …Lahore kaisa laga aapko? (Yes, tell me, how do you find Lahore)?” Hafeez asked.

Holding a small mic near the animal’s mouth, the reporter was seen waiting for an answer. As the buffalo responded with a moo, the journalist was seen interpreting it as a ‘yes’.

“Lahore achha laga (The buffalo likes Lahore),” he said to the camera. “Aap batayein, Lahore ka khana achha hai ya aapke gaon ka khana achha hai (Do you like the food in Lahore more or the food in your village is tastier)?”

As the animal responded with another moo, the senior reporter was seen jumping in excitement, telling viewers: “Haan, kehti hai Lahore ka khana achha hai (Yes, she likes food in Lahore).”

The clip got wider attention after fellow Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat shared it on Twitter. “Now what is Eid without Amin Hafeez interviewing cattle,” Inayat wrote.

This is not the first time Hafeez has taken social media by storm with his quirky interviews. He first went viral on 2016 for interviewing a bovine, leaving people on both sides of the border in splits.

In 2018, a video of him riding a donkey while talking about the relationship between humans and donkeys also went viral.

Donkey business flourishing in Lahore and look at the way my old Freind Amin Hafeez reporting donkey business by risking his life pic.twitter.com/FHYuQrYOqP — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) December 19, 2018

While some were baffled by his recent clip, others said it brought a smile to their faces amid such trying times.