Pakistani doctor’s soulful cover of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan song wins the internet

People not just in Pakistan but also in India have been showering love on the young doctor for her singing talent.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage across the world, many doctors are now turning to music to offer the healing touch. A case in point is a young physician from Pakistan whose soulful rendition of a famous ghazal by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan has been soothing the nerves of people online.

The video of Dr Rida Irfan Khan from across the border singing an unplugged version of ‘Kali Kali Zulfon Ke Phande Na’ has been winning the internet.

Here’s the original version of the song:

The video went viral after a Twitter user, The Tall Guy (@huzaifablo), shared it on the microblogging site saying: “Whoever she is, she needs to be all over the TV.”

Identified as a House Officer attached with CMH Multan by Jaago News, the young doctor has been sharing many covers and original songs on her YouTube and Instagram handles. As the clip went viral, Dr Khan’s profile saw a huge surge in the number of followers. She, in turn, expressed her joy, thanking everyone for their love and support.

Now, as the video is earning plaudits online even in India, with many blown away by her voice, social media handles are now flooded with requests asking her to share more songs.

Absolutely brilliant. Brought a smile 😊 — Sumit Agarwal (@sumitagarwal_82) June 5, 2021

One of my favourite song from the great NFAK, and the way you sang it was incredible. Absolutely loved it. ❤️❤️ — vijay sharma (@graverocker25) June 6, 2021

fabulous… What a voice. Emmersed… What a song to start a lazy sunday — O Bella čiao 🇮🇳 (@ranjan1905) June 6, 2021

Rida, I’ve set this as my ringtone and alarm. Love it so much. Beautiful voice. 😍 — Baji Please (@BajiPlease) June 5, 2021

Something very enchanting about the way you sing! I got goosebumps listening to this number… And I can’t remember when that happened last…. — Chandrika (@feelingCreates) June 5, 2021

This is so so beautiful. I am in love with the happy and warm vibe of the cover. 💖 — ayesha (@gulaabjaanam) June 5, 2021

Haven’t heard the original but now I don’t want to cuz I’m afraid it might ruin this. Just amazed wow!!! https://t.co/AdiRBIqDxp — Aman Mishra (@mishraboi) June 5, 2021

I have been listening to this on loop. What a beautiful cover. https://t.co/TRhyxdeiBt — Swapnil (@thecipherstory) June 5, 2021

Hamen zinda rehne do, aye husn waalon! ♥️ This is so beautiful 🥺 https://t.co/CzdGL5zcsX — Jiya 🦋 🇵🇸🇵🇰 (@_Jaweria_) June 4, 2021

You want to keep hearing her again and again and again Waah https://t.co/RtNYDCxM61 — Ayesha Tariq – Deep Pockets (@aishsiraj) June 4, 2021

Dr Khan isn’t alone. Earlier in May, a video of two Chandigarh doctors had gone viral for their duet in which they gave a hilarious twist to an old Hindi song.