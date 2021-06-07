scorecardresearch
Monday, June 07, 2021
Pakistani doctor’s soulful cover of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan song wins the internet

Dr Rida Irfan Khan, a young doctor attached with CMH Multan, has been sharing many covers and original songs on her YouTube and Instagram handles.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 7, 2021 11:47:57 am
pakistan singing doctor, pak doctor viral kali kali zulfon, rida irfhan khan song covers, rida khan nusrat fateh ali khan cover, viral news, pakistan news, indian expressPeople not just in Pakistan but also in India have been showering love on the young doctor for her singing talent.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage across the world, many doctors are now turning to music to offer the healing touch. A case in point is a young physician from Pakistan whose soulful rendition of a famous ghazal by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan has been soothing the nerves of people online.

The video of Dr Rida Irfan Khan from across the border singing an unplugged version of ‘Kali Kali Zulfon Ke Phande Na’ has been winning the internet.

Watch the video here:

Here’s the original version of the song:

The video went viral after a Twitter user, The Tall Guy (@huzaifablo), shared it on the microblogging site saying: “Whoever she is, she needs to be all over the TV.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Identified as a House Officer attached with CMH Multan by Jaago News, the young doctor has been sharing many covers and original songs on her YouTube and Instagram handles. As the clip went viral, Dr Khan’s profile saw a huge surge in the number of followers. She, in turn, expressed her joy, thanking everyone for their love and support.

Now, as the video is earning plaudits online even in India, with many blown away by her voice, social media handles are now flooded with requests asking her to share more songs.

Dr Khan isn’t alone. Earlier in May, a video of two Chandigarh doctors had gone viral for their duet in which they gave a hilarious twist to an old Hindi song.

