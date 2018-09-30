Video: Pakistani bureaucrat caught on camera stealing Kuwaiti delegate’s wallet

The incident took place during two-day Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission meet. The incident took place during two-day Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission meet.

A Pakistani bureaucrat was caught on camera stealing a wallet at a high-level delegation meeting. According to a report by Dawn, the Grade 20 officer stole the wallet of a member of the Kuwaiti delegation which visited the country to discuss investment plans in Pakistan. The embarrassing act caught on CCTV camera at the Finance Ministry. It quickly went viral on Reddit and on Twitter.

The officer, identified by Samaa TV as Joint Investment and Facilitation Secretary Zarar Haider Khan was seen taking the wallet lying on a table and putting in his pocket. The incident came to light after the Kuwaiti delegation launched an official complain that one of member’s wallet went missing.

Watch the video here:

Grade 20 GoP officer stealing a Kuwaiti official’s wallet – the official was part of a visiting delegation which had come to meet the PM pic.twitter.com/axODYL3SaZ — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) September 28, 2018

As the meeting was held in the hall at the Economic Affairs Division, a thorough search was conducted and employees were searched but it was not until seeing the CCTV footage the offender was known.

“An internal inquiry was in progress against the bureaucrat and further action would be taken keeping in view its recommendations,” a Dawn report added.

Pakistanis enthusiastically weighed in on the incident:

Imran Khan-led government is going all out to get extra cash. Nothing is off limits! Now a govt employee caught on camera stealing the wallet of a Kuwaiti delegate in Islamabad. https://t.co/GqF8fcJM3D — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) September 29, 2018

This is not just a theft… This is a crime against the whole nation. He has totally damaged the reputation of Pakistanis abroad. Even Pakistani labourers and taxi drivers in the GCC countries have a reputation of honesty. This man has shamed us all. Deserves severe punishment. — ⁦⁦🇵🇰⁩ iShrink⁦🇵🇰⁩☤ (@JoeShrink) September 29, 2018

I don't believe this how can our 20 grade officer steal wallet n bag of Kuwaiti delegate. This is shamefull for all Pakistanis n Pakistan. — Nusrat Zafar (@NusratZafar2) September 29, 2018

Personality disorder, surely. How many of such sick people move around us living in an unreal world of their own minds? It's our normality… https://t.co/c69yZic061 — Iqbal Haider Butt (@iqbutt) September 29, 2018

He should be dismissed from service and his pension should be forfeited. This man has embarrassed the entire country. — Nasir Jamal ناصر جمال (@EngrNasirJamal) September 29, 2018

Bureaucracy is rotten, full ot political appointments and cronies. Operation cleanup required, across the board. For this thief who has humiliated the country, state should publicly expose and punish him. — saritob saray (@saritobsaray) September 29, 2018

Worst degeneration of character and values that a grade 20 officer stoops so low to steal some thing of a foreign dignitary! We need to pause and think what has led to this kind depravity among us. It was bound to happen among people raised on foreign values, language and cultur — Counter Point (@CountterPoint) September 29, 2018

