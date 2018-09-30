Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Video: Pakistani bureaucrat caught on camera stealing Kuwaiti delegate’s wallet

The CCTV footage showed the officer taking the wallet lying on a table and putting in his pocket. The incident came to light after the Kuwaiti delegation raised an alarm and complained one of them was missing their wallet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 30, 2018 12:34:06 pm
pak officer steal wallet, pak grade 20 officer steal wallet, kuwati delegation wallet stolen pakistan, viral videos, pakistan news, pakistan kuwait meeting, indian express The incident took place during two-day Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission meet.
A Pakistani bureaucrat was caught on camera stealing a wallet at a high-level delegation meeting. According to a report by Dawn, the Grade 20 officer stole the wallet of a member of the Kuwaiti delegation which visited the country to discuss investment plans in Pakistan. The embarrassing act caught on CCTV camera at the Finance Ministry. It quickly went viral on Reddit and on Twitter.

The officer, identified by Samaa TV as Joint Investment and Facilitation Secretary Zarar Haider Khan was seen taking the wallet lying on a table and putting in his pocket. The incident came to light after the Kuwaiti delegation launched an official complain that one of member’s wallet went missing.

Watch the video here:

As the meeting was held in the hall at the Economic Affairs Division, a thorough search was conducted and employees were searched but it was not until seeing the CCTV footage the offender was known.

“An internal inquiry was in progress against the bureaucrat and further action would be taken keeping in view its recommendations,” a Dawn report added.

Pakistanis enthusiastically weighed in on the incident:

