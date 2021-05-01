Pakistani artistes’ soulful rendition of ‘Arziyan’ in solidarity with India’s Covid-19 crisis wins hearts online

The sweet musical gesture from across the border is winning hearts online. (Source: Nauman Ali/ Facebook)

With social media platforms being flooded with SOS calls, grim news and pictures related to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in India — a moving video from across the border is winning the internet and providing the much-needed healing touch.

Pakistani musicians Zeeshan Ali and Nauman Ali have got together with a few of their friends for a heartfelt rendition of AR Rahman’s ‘Arziyan’. The are seen performing the song while playing a guitar, a harmonium and a tumbadora.

Sharing the clip online promoting ‘love’ and ‘peace’, Nauman Ali wrote: “Art and humanism has no borders. Respect and gratitude is always here in our hearts, love and affinity.”

Watch the video here:

With a message “Hosla Na Haro, ya waqt Bhi Tal Jaega; Raat Jitni Ghani ho, phir sawera aega”, the video is widely being shared across social media platforms in both India and Pakistan.

Earlier this week, many Pakistanis took to Twitter to express their solidarity and support to Indians battling with Covid-19 as cases surged over 3.5 lakh in a day, creating record for most number of cases in a day. As #PakistanStandsWithIndia trended on various social media sites, many tagged government authorities in the neighbouring country to help India in its difficult times — be it by supplying oxygen or by sending ambulances and volunteers.