Sunday, August 05, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

This Pakistani house painter is winning hearts with his ‘mesmerising voice’

Shared by Facebook page Akbar Tweets, it did not take long for the 11-minute video to go viral. In the clip, the man is seen working on the walls of a room while singing the popular song 'Hamari Adhuri Kahan'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 5, 2018 1:10:24 pm
Pakistani singer, painter singing viral video, video of Pakistani man, famous Pakistani singers, viral video, Initially, the man shies away from the camera but as the video goes on he gets more comfortable around the camera. (Source: Akbar Tweets/Facebook)

Time and again the Internet has proven to be a medium for making people famous overnight. While recently it was the dancing uncle who blew people’s mind with his moves, this time it is a painter from Pakistan who has won many hearts with his singing.

Shared by Facebook page Akbar Tweets, it did not take long for the 11-minute video to go viral. In the clip, the man is seen working on the walls of a room while singing the popular song ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’. Initially, the man shies away from the camera but eventually gets comfortable as he sings many other songs.

Watch the video here:

Many people on social media were impressed with the man, who a Twitter user identified as Muhammad Arif.

While some complimented his singing skills, others admired his work ethic. Here are some of the reactions the video garnered:

What do you think about this man’s signing? Tell us in the comments section below.

