This Pakistani house painter is winning hearts with his ‘mesmerising voice’

Initially, the man shies away from the camera but as the video goes on he gets more comfortable around the camera. (Source: Akbar Tweets/Facebook) Initially, the man shies away from the camera but as the video goes on he gets more comfortable around the camera. (Source: Akbar Tweets/Facebook)

Time and again the Internet has proven to be a medium for making people famous overnight. While recently it was the dancing uncle who blew people’s mind with his moves, this time it is a painter from Pakistan who has won many hearts with his singing.

ALSO READ | ‘Hello friends, Chai Pi Lo!’ This woman is now an Internet sensation, Netizens are wondering why

Shared by Facebook page Akbar Tweets, it did not take long for the 11-minute video to go viral. In the clip, the man is seen working on the walls of a room while singing the popular song ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’. Initially, the man shies away from the camera but eventually gets comfortable as he sings many other songs.

Watch the video here:

Many people on social media were impressed with the man, who a Twitter user identified as Muhammad Arif.

So I saw this on fb and decided we need to make this guy just as famous if not more than the #chaiwala. Apparently he’s from Pakistan and just listen to his voice for yourself 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/tGh3nYbdLq — Bayek of Siwa (@Classikhman) August 2, 2018

So I found his fb profile. Just simply put “Muhammad Arif singer” into the search bar and it’s his profile where he has more videos of himself singing. — Bayek of Siwa (@Classikhman) August 4, 2018

While some complimented his singing skills, others admired his work ethic. Here are some of the reactions the video garnered:

I’m more impressed with his work ethics. He keeps working as he sings. Bravo! — Saqib Hussain (@pakatheart) August 3, 2018

This is beautiful at the cloud level. His voice is so so much better than most of the singer who use autotune. He sang at the best level without any instrument and autotone. He is god himself.👍👍👍 — LMAO (@mememe_Env) August 3, 2018

This is the most soothing voice i’ve ever heard ! — Cristiano Rona-Daldo (@argo_yourself) August 3, 2018

Woooow ma shaa Allah he’s voice is just amazing 😍😍👌🏻 — Årmāñī Gírł🌸 (@arrmaniigirl) August 3, 2018

Kia bat hai janab ki. Give him chance if any one from media or showbiz industry or music industry. — {¶°~ Tunhaa Sagar~°¶} (@Sagartooka5336) August 3, 2018

What do you think about this man’s signing? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd