In-depth reporting! Pak anchor stands in neck-deep water to report flood situation

Live reporting has its many challenges and reporters sometimes go to any extent to give an exact picture of the ground situation. Now, a Pakistani reporter is winning the attention of social media for his “immersive” journalistic skills.

While covering the flood situation in Pakistan, this news anchor immersed himself in neck-deep water to give his inputs. Now, quite naturally, the footage of the news has got everyone talking online.

The footage shows a G-TV News reporter standing in neck-deep water with barely his head sticking out to report on the situation. Talking about the rising water levels of the Sind river in Punjab region, he says how the agricultural lands in the area have been submerged.

Sharing the video online about their reporter, identified as Azadar Hussain, the channel wrote, “Pakistani Reporter in Flood Water, risks his life in danger to perform his duties. [sic]”

However, as the footage went viral online, many found it hilarious. Many trolled the channel and said the reporter shouldn’t have risked his life, with many dubbing it “heights of stupidity”. Many even had sarcastic and punny takes about his reporting style. But there were also several users who praised him for his level of dedication.

Mai doob rha hu pr abhi dooba to ni hu 😋 https://t.co/7jAf3QMw48 — Attaulbari Taz (@AttaTaz) July 27, 2019

That’s some deep reporting, I must admit. https://t.co/vNgAPM9Z3p — Ahmad (@yarkhanalizai) July 27, 2019

This is me telling people how I’m drowning in stress and trying to keep my head above water ,despite all the cuveballs life is throwing at me. https://t.co/K51cQ3dNa3 — Mahum Sardar (@MahumSardar) July 27, 2019

Next under water reporting. — A.Basur (@abasur) July 27, 2019

@KamranShafi46 The gentleman has raised the level of reporting to a new level. — Amer Naveed (@amernaveed) July 27, 2019

I Applause for his hardwork, commitment and thinking outside of box even though it’s weired. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — stonechat (@stonechatannie) July 27, 2019

height of absurdity — Rifaqat Ullah💧 (@RifaqatRajjar) July 27, 2019

I am wondering how this guy would have reported #Chandrayaan2 ….phew!!!! https://t.co/nzuxZOG5lH — TedhaGyaan (@TedhaGyaan) July 27, 2019

Reporting has breached the danger level. 😁 https://t.co/TvtcTDUhZJ — Santosh R Shetty (@santois) July 27, 2019

This is foolishness. Putting oneself in needless danger is not reporting — Rezwan Manzoor (@rez_man) July 27, 2019

Producer: Your report needs to somehow get people serious about #ClimateCrisis in Pakistan.. Reporter: pic.twitter.com/ljijUU7Ksi — Dawar Hameed Butt (@thelahorewala) July 25, 2019

However, this is not the first time a Pakistani reporter has garnered attention for reporting from flooded waters.

Earlier this year, the reporter could be seen half-submerged, reporting live about the flooding in Balochistan province. While another used a floating tube last year to report about floods.