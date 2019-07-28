Toggle Menu
In-depth reporting! Pak anchor stands in neck-deep water to report flood situation

As the footage went viral online, many found it hilarious. Many enough trolled the channel and said the reporter shouldn't have risked his life, with many dubbing it "heights of stupidity".

Sharing the video online about their reporter, the channel wrote how he risked his life to report about the flood situation.

Live reporting has its many challenges and reporters sometimes go to any extent to give an exact picture of the ground situation. Now, a Pakistani reporter is winning the attention of social media for his “immersive” journalistic skills.

While covering the flood situation in Pakistan, this news anchor immersed himself in neck-deep water to give his inputs. Now, quite naturally, the footage of the news has got everyone talking online.

The footage shows a G-TV News reporter standing in neck-deep water with barely his head sticking out to report on the situation. Talking about the rising water levels of the Sind river in Punjab region, he says how the agricultural lands in the area have been submerged.

Sharing the video online about their reporter, identified as Azadar Hussain, the channel wrote, “Pakistani Reporter in Flood Water, risks his life in danger to perform his duties. [sic]”

However, as the footage went viral online, many found it hilarious. Many trolled the channel and said the reporter shouldn’t have risked his life, with many dubbing it “heights of stupidity”. Many even had sarcastic and punny takes about his reporting style. But there were also several users who praised him for his level of dedication.

However, this is not the first time a Pakistani reporter has garnered attention for reporting from flooded waters.

Earlier this year, the reporter could be seen half-submerged, reporting live about the flooding in Balochistan province. While another used a floating tube last year to report about floods.

