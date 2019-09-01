Toggle Menu
WATCH: Pakistan minister prays for ‘India ka baaja baja de’, leaves netizens in splitshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/pakistan-minister-prays-for-india-ka-baaja-baja-de-leaves-netizens-in-splits-5956037/

WATCH: Pakistan minister prays for ‘India ka baaja baja de’, leaves netizens in splits

The video triggered jokes and memes online and Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat shared it with a caption saying, "Where CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prays to DJ Wale Babu that India ka baja, baja de."

india ka baaja baje de, Mahmood Khan india baaja baja de video, pak ministers funny video, indian express, pakistan news
A video has started a laughing riot online which shows Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan saying “India ka baaja baja de”.

Amid tensions between India and Pakistan over the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the ministers of the neighbouring country have ratcheted up the rhetoric in the past few weeks, with most of them leaving netizens in splits with their hilarious remarks. Recently, a video showing Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan saying “India ka baaja baja de” sparked a laugh riot online.

In the video, being widely shared online, Khan is seen addressing a rally saying, “Allah humpe raham kare,” and the audience responds by saying, “Ameen.” He then says, “Allah, hamein taufeeq de ke ham India ka baaja baja de.”

The video triggered jokes and memes online and Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat shared it with a caption saying, “Where CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prays to DJ Wale Babu that India ka baja, baja de.”

Recently, another video of Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed getting a current shock went viral this week, leaving netizens in splits. Many trolled Mahmood Khan for his remarks.

While India has maintained that scrapping of J&K special status under Article 370 was an internal matter, Pakistan has downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi and reached out to the international community to garner support.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android