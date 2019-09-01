WATCH: Pakistan minister prays for ‘India ka baaja baja de’, leaves netizens in splits

Amid tensions between India and Pakistan over the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the ministers of the neighbouring country have ratcheted up the rhetoric in the past few weeks, with most of them leaving netizens in splits with their hilarious remarks. Recently, a video showing Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan saying “India ka baaja baja de” sparked a laugh riot online.

Advertising

In the video, being widely shared online, Khan is seen addressing a rally saying, “Allah humpe raham kare,” and the audience responds by saying, “Ameen.” He then says, “Allah, hamein taufeeq de ke ham India ka baaja baja de.”

The video triggered jokes and memes online and Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat shared it with a caption saying, “Where CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prays to DJ Wale Babu that India ka baja, baja de.”

Where CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prays to DJ Wale Babu that India ka baja, baja de..🎺pic.twitter.com/jEYJ37KGfA — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) August 30, 2019

Recently, another video of Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed getting a current shock went viral this week, leaving netizens in splits. Many trolled Mahmood Khan for his remarks.

Ghar ki agli shadi ke liye Band waale mil gaye. https://t.co/d5QTuGqHsg — Manu Khajuria 🇮🇳 (@KhajuriaManu) August 31, 2019

Major sir aap Hukum kijiye….. baje wale to kab se wait kar rahe hain😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IP2TGO8qwx — Aisha sheikh (@Aishash73318835) August 31, 2019

Omg! This is making me cry 🤣🤣🤣 “India ka baja baja denge” Advertising I just can’t believe he said that. I guess they watch a lot of Bollywood movies. — Richa 🇮🇳 (@richa_2009_j) August 31, 2019

Nailaji, don’t mind. How can one country can have so many jokers. They should be equally distributed among all countries. Feeling envy of you. — IamSKP (@skp_iam) August 30, 2019

PTI baja dance DJ sey kab baher nikley ge ? — Khawar Hussain Awan (@govtofkhawar) August 30, 2019

Par BAJWAne ka kaam to Pak Army Chief ka hai 🤣😂🤣 — 👑 Royal Rajput 👑 (@HyperMunda) August 30, 2019

While India has maintained that scrapping of J&K special status under Article 370 was an internal matter, Pakistan has downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi and reached out to the international community to garner support.