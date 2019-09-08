Viral Video: Belly dancers steal the show at Pak investment summit

In an attempt to seek the support of investors, Pakistan’s Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCIP) organised an investment conference in Azerbaijan’s Baku and invited belly dancers to the event. A video of the investment conference, featuring the dancers, has gone viral on social media and has triggered several reactions.

The clip comes amid the ongoing economic crisis in Pakistan, as the International Monetary Fund(IMF) plans to send its SOS mission to the country this month for suggesting ways to the cash-strapped government to help deal with the budget deficit they are facing.

The 1.19-minute clip was shared by journalist Gul Bukhari along with a caption that read, “When General Doctrine Chief Economist tries to lure investors into the Pakistan Investment Promotion Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan with belly dancers…”

When General Doctrine Chief Economist tries to lure investors into the Pakistan Investment Promotion Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan with belly dancers…. pic.twitter.com/OUoV85wmnV — Gul Bukhari (@GulBukhari) September 7, 2019

Viewed over one lakh times, the clip has generated quite a buzz on social media. “Where are we heading as a nation?” questioned a user while sharing the viral clip.