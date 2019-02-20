Imran Khan eats, Pakistan President forgets to stand at lunch for Saudi Prince

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to India on Wednesday, a hilarious video from his visit to Pakistan is going viral on social media. The clip, shot during a state lunch held in honour of the Saudi Crown Prince, shows some awkward moments from the event involving Pakistan’s Prime Minister and President.

Advertising

Shared on Twitter, the 1.09-minute clip shows the Saudi Crown Prince sitting on a dais alongside Pakistan President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan. As Alvi begins his speech, he does so sitting down. The President is then reminded that he needs to be standing while doing so and he quickly stands up to resume his speech.

Meanwhile, Khan, who is yet to finish his lunch, continues to eat during the President’s speech.

Watch the video here:

PM is busy eating, President begins address sitting down, then is told: “kharay hu jaey”. They have to be micro managed all the time. pic.twitter.com/59w6Dbf60p — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) February 18, 2019

During his visit to Pakistan, the Saudi Crown Prince has promised investments to the tune of $20 billion. He was also awarded Pakistan’s highest civilian award.

Saudi Arabia also signed off on a joint statement with Pakistan Monday where they said there was a need to avoid “politicisation of the UN listing regime” — an apparent reference to India’s efforts to list Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar as a “global terrorist”.

Advertising

However, while in India, the Crown Prince made no mention of the Pulwama attack and said that Saudi Arabia would stand with India against terrorism.