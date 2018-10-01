Follow Us:
Monday, October 01, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Video: Photographer asks newlyweds to kiss, so page boy kisses flower girl

In a footage now going viral, the confused page boy saw the couple kissing and grabbed the hands of flower girl and kissed her on the cheek.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 1, 2018 6:50:15 pm
pge boy kiss flowergirl, flower kiss pge boy, pageboy steal kiss flower girl, manila wedding, viral videos, funny videos, funny wedding videos, indian express The little boy too got confused when the photogrpher said ‘kiss’.
Related News

At a recent wedding in the Philipines, it was a little page boy who stole the show when he suddenly kissed a flower girl! The awkward moment left everyone in splits.

Newlyweds Alfred Lu had and Jamaica locked lips behind the two children on the church steps in Manila on the instructions of the photographer. Inexplicably, the page boy too decided the instruction to kiss was meant for him as well. In footage that’s now going viral, the boy grabbed the hands of the surprised flower girl and kissed her on the cheek.

Photographer John Clegg had asked other bridesmaids and groomsmen to line up with the couple on the steps and asked the two kids to cover their eyes with their hands. But as soon as Clegg shouted ‘kiss’, the page boy decided the instruction was meant for him as well.

Watch the video here:

“It was a very cute moment and everybody found it very, very funny. It was all very innocent, and perfect timing from the boy to steal the show,” Clegg was quoted as saying in a Mirror report.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
All the Senate's men empowering women, since 1991
Watch Now
All the Senate's men empowering women, since 1991
Buzzing Now
Advertisement