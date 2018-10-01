Video: Photographer asks newlyweds to kiss, so page boy kisses flower girl

The little boy too got confused when the photogrpher said ‘kiss’. The little boy too got confused when the photogrpher said ‘kiss’.

At a recent wedding in the Philipines, it was a little page boy who stole the show when he suddenly kissed a flower girl! The awkward moment left everyone in splits.

Newlyweds Alfred Lu had and Jamaica locked lips behind the two children on the church steps in Manila on the instructions of the photographer. Inexplicably, the page boy too decided the instruction to kiss was meant for him as well. In footage that’s now going viral, the boy grabbed the hands of the surprised flower girl and kissed her on the cheek.

Photographer John Clegg had asked other bridesmaids and groomsmen to line up with the couple on the steps and asked the two kids to cover their eyes with their hands. But as soon as Clegg shouted ‘kiss’, the page boy decided the instruction was meant for him as well.

Watch the video here:

“It was a very cute moment and everybody found it very, very funny. It was all very innocent, and perfect timing from the boy to steal the show,” Clegg was quoted as saying in a Mirror report.

