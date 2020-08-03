‘Owls are the new cats’: Russian cafe allows guests to interact with pet birds

The owner Mark Lobyntsev came up with the idea after hearing about it on the internet. The owner Mark Lobyntsev came up with the idea after hearing about it on the internet.

While in many nations the trend of allowing pets in restaurants and cafes has gained traction, a cafe in Russia seems to have taken the fad a notch higher by letting visitors get the chance to play with owls.

According to a video posted by the official account of Russia Beyond, which has called these owls the “new cats”, several of these birds can be seen with visitors at “Owl House” in Moscow.

“Check out these owls behaving like cute pet cats in the Moscow ‘owl cafe’ reminiscent of the Magical Menagerie in the Harry Potter universe!” read the tweet.

Watch the video here:

Check out these #owls behaving like cute pet #cats in the Moscow ‘owl cafe’ reminiscent of the Magical Menagerie in the @HarryPotterFilm universe! pic.twitter.com/w98Voh8wOD — Russia Beyond (@russiabeyond) July 30, 2020

The owner, Mark Lobyntsev, came up with the idea after hearing about it on the internet, EuroNews reported. The guests not only can freely interact with the birds but also perch them on their shoulder and head.

According to the cafe’s website, the owls are specially adapted to communicate with humans and can be an “excellent companion” for the guests visiting the cafe.

