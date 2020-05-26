Viral Video: Ostrich photobombs Spanish politician during live broadcast

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Spanish politician continues to deliver his speech unaware of the bird behind him. In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Spanish politician continues to deliver his speech unaware of the bird behind him.

While there have been multiple incidents of pets interrupting online interviews and meetings of their owners as home becomes the new office in a post-Covid world, this time it’s an ostrich that grabbed the spotlight during a Spanish politician’s press conference.

When Miguel Angel Revilla, the President of Cantabria in northern Spain, visited Cabarceno Natural Park zoo to announce its reopening, little did he know that his media briefing would also be attended by an ostrich.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, the Spanish politician can be seen delivering his speech in an unflustered manner while being unaware of the bird behind him.

Watch the video here:

Por fin alguien responsable y creíble que no trata de engañarnos… El otro es Miguel Ángel Revilla. pic.twitter.com/ymk3necuqU — Jesús Arroyo (@GenteQueLucha) May 24, 2020

The video has triggered hilarious reactions online, including that from Revilla himself, who later posted a screengrab of the video comparing with a similar situation in The Simpsons. “The Simpsons already predicted it,” he wrote while sharing the clip.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd