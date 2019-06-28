Cop ‘pulls over’ 10-month-old daughter for driving on wrong side, adorable video goes viral

No one is above law, right? So, a police officer in the US recently pulled over his own daughter for driving on the wrong side of the road. Well, as it happened the offender was just 10-month-old baby riding on her toy car, and Orlando Police officer Alex Kipp hands down won the day on the social media for abiding by the law. The adorable video of the cop dad asking for his daughter’s papers is now melting hearts online.

As the Florida cop was arriving home following a day at work he spotted his young daughter, Talynn, on the wrong side of the road. The cop decided to follow the law, pull her over and ask for her license, registration, and proof of insurance. The little one happy to see her dad just burst out laughing!

“I don’t believe this is a laughing matter,” Kipp said in response, which just prompted Talynn to giggle some more.

Talynn’s mother, Chelle Elizabeth, originally posted the video on Facebook and told FOX 35 that the ‘traffic stop’ was completely unexpected. “We just told him we were out for a walk as he was coming home. I knew she would be excited to see him…she didn’t disappoint.”

The video went viral after Orlando Police Department shared it on their social media pages, garnering many likes and views online as people couldn’t stop gushing about it. Luckily, the baby was subsequently let go with just a warning, the cops wrote online and Netizens loved it!