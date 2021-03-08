YouTubers trick Royal experts to respond to Meghan and Harry’s interview they hadn’t seen

Interestingly, all the four experts agreed to give an "instant reaction" to an interview they hadn't even seen.

YouTuber Josh Pieters and Archie Manners managed to trick royal “experts” to talk about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s candid conversation with Oprah Winfrey, two days before the interview was aired. The much-awaited tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey where the Royals spoke about being targeted by the media and not getting enough support from family was yet to be aired when the experts expressed their dismay over its content.

“We Proved Royal Experts Lie About Harry and Meghan,” read the title of the 6-minute clip, featuring the Queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward, and royal commentators Richard Fitzwilliams and Victoria Arbiter.

According to the video, which has now been viewed over 6 lakh times, the experts were happy to act as if they have already seen the interview. Their fees were negotiated and their contract signed.

Once the video was posted on the YouTubers channel, it was flooded with netizens calling out the experts for their hypocrisy. “This is painful to watch. As always, great job boys,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.