‘When Bollywood had a spine’: Old video of Shabana protesting after murder of Safdar Hashmi goes viral

While students from across universities have united to raise their voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, most Bollywood actors have remained silent over the issue.

Amid the backlash faced by the Bollywood industry for not speaking out against the contentious act, an old video of Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi protesting against the then INC government following the murder of the communist playwright and director Safdar Hashmi has gone viral on social media.

The video, which dates back to 1989, features the veteran actor addressing the crowd at the 12th International Film Festival of India held in New Delhi and criticising the government for its failures.

Accompanied on the stage by actor Victor Banerjee and Kabir Bedi, when Azmi was asked to comment on the director that brought the best out of her, the actor sidelined the question and spoke about the protests.

While slamming the system Azmi says, “We filmmakers and film lovers wish to register out protest against the system that, on one hand, claims to promote creativity and on the other connive in the murder of a cultural activist.”

Watch the video here:

When Bollywood had a SPINE!!! Jan 10th 1989 : A week after Safdar Hashmi’s death, Shabana Azmi protested his killing on the stage of 12th International Film Festival, while Congress leader HKL Bhagat (accussed in the killing) was sitting in the front row of the audience. https://t.co/GqXWgzrFjt — Advaid (@Advaidism) January 1, 2020

Later, the actor retweeted the viral video and also shared an informative post on the incident.

