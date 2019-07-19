Toggle Menu
Winner of #SareeTwitter trend? Video of pitch invader from 1975 goes viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/old-video-of-a-woman-running-to-kiss-cricketer-is-going-viral-owing-to-sareetwitter-5837515/

Winner of #SareeTwitter trend? Video of pitch invader from 1975 goes viral

In the old black and white video from 1975, a saree-clad woman is seen dodging ground staff and police personnel as she runs to the pitch to plant a kiss on a batsman's cheek!

saree twitter, saree twitter viral tweets, woman ran in saree cricket match, 1975 ind vs WI saree woman, 1975 wankhede woman kiss brijesh patel, viral videos, indian express, sports news, cricket news
Blast from the past! People are going gaga over this woman from 1975.

While the #SareeTwitter trend has inspired people from politicians to actors to flaunt their love for the saree, it has also led to other trends like #KhakiTwitter. But while people are busy sharing their photos, a video from the past is now going viral after resurfacing due to the #SareeTwitter trend.

In the old black-and-white video, a saree-clad woman is seen dodging ground staff and police personnel as she runs to the pitch to plant a kiss on a batsman’s cheek!

The woman is then seen running away smiling. The funny video is getting a lot of attention online after one Twitter user shared it online saying, “Sorry this #SareeTwitter cannot be beaten.”

The famous kiss had made headlines during the 1975 Test series between India and West Indies. The unidentified woman has run on to the pitch to kiss cricketer Brijesh Patel after he scored a half-century during the fifth Test in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

The video got everyone talking online and many agreed it was the highlight of the #SareeTwitter trend. Others had funny observations about the commentary and her speed too:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin delighted to spot Apollo 11 rocket projected on Washington memorial
2 Akshay Kumar’s dialogue from Mission Mangal trailer is inspiring memes
3 After #SareeTwitter, #BeardTwitter takes over social media