Winner of #SareeTwitter trend? Video of pitch invader from 1975 goes viral

While the #SareeTwitter trend has inspired people from politicians to actors to flaunt their love for the saree, it has also led to other trends like #KhakiTwitter. But while people are busy sharing their photos, a video from the past is now going viral after resurfacing due to the #SareeTwitter trend.

In the old black-and-white video, a saree-clad woman is seen dodging ground staff and police personnel as she runs to the pitch to plant a kiss on a batsman’s cheek!

The woman is then seen running away smiling. The funny video is getting a lot of attention online after one Twitter user shared it online saying, “Sorry this #SareeTwitter cannot be beaten.”

The famous kiss had made headlines during the 1975 Test series between India and West Indies. The unidentified woman has run on to the pitch to kiss cricketer Brijesh Patel after he scored a half-century during the fifth Test in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

The video got everyone talking online and many agreed it was the highlight of the #SareeTwitter trend. Others had funny observations about the commentary and her speed too:

Wah chahne balo ka badai dena ka anokha andaazzzz #SareeTwitter https://t.co/MBr4nJ4lyp — Anshu Kumar (@anshu_kumar308) July 19, 2019

Scoring half a century is one thing, while invading the pitch in a #saree something else altogether! #SareeTwitter #BlastFromThePast via @itssudhanshu https://t.co/kzoHvtRaLx — Mahendra Mamnani (@Mmamnani) July 19, 2019

Can we find her ?! Please !!! #FindTheSareeLady — Bala Krishna (@BalaKrishnarama) July 19, 2019

The legend who inspired the Cadbury girl commercial 😁 https://t.co/EdT57RhIBR — Abhey Rana (@AbheyendraRana) July 19, 2019

She definitely wasn’t saree about what she did. — 💫 What’s in a name? 💫 (@k0ol1) July 18, 2019

What can? And she is so fast in a sari https://t.co/93WvxOsqUP — Elle Jay Ann 🎈 (@raiseqalam) July 18, 2019

Pitch Invading before it went mainstream? — David Noronha (@dcn_1990) July 18, 2019

Women who can run at that speed in a saree are on another level of athleticism. — Rozy Roti Writer (@Sunanth) July 18, 2019

She could have run track & probably win. — Hank Solo (@bipolarised) July 18, 2019