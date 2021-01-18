scorecardresearch
Monday, January 18, 2021
‘Old is gold’: Video of a mashup of 90s’ ad jingles is winning the internet

In an undated video, a group of people is seen enjoying a live performance at the restaurant where the band is heard singing catchy tunes of old ads -- from Pan Parag to Maggi.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 18, 2021 3:15:53 pm
indian tv ad jingles, old tv ads, 90s tv ad jingles, restaurant ad jingles medley, old indian ads mashup, viral news, indian expressPeople on social media were taken down memory lane with the mashup video.

Desi people on social media are relieving good old days of televsion ads as a medley of jingles has taken social media by storm. From Facebook to Twitter, even on WhatsApp, a video showing a restaurant band singing all popular ad songs from the 90s is going viral, taking people down memory lane.

In an undated video, a group of people is seen enjoying a live performance at a restaurant where the band is heard singing catchy tunes of old ads for Pan Parag, Maggi and Nirma.

As the singer continues to create the nostalgic medley, people sitting around too is seen excited, singing along the jingles while having a great time.

Watch the video here:

The video came to light after an user Alpana Jolly shared it online on Twitter and YouTube and soon spread on other platforms as well. Many reacted to the small clip saying they were emotional, commenting “those were the best days”.

