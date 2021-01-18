‘Old is gold’: Video of a mashup of 90s’ ad jingles is winning the internet

People on social media were taken down memory lane with the mashup video.

Desi people on social media are relieving good old days of televsion ads as a medley of jingles has taken social media by storm. From Facebook to Twitter, even on WhatsApp, a video showing a restaurant band singing all popular ad songs from the 90s is going viral, taking people down memory lane.

In an undated video, a group of people is seen enjoying a live performance at a restaurant where the band is heard singing catchy tunes of old ads for Pan Parag, Maggi and Nirma.

As the singer continues to create the nostalgic medley, people sitting around too is seen excited, singing along the jingles while having a great time.

Watch the video here:

The video came to light after an user Alpana Jolly shared it online on Twitter and YouTube and soon spread on other platforms as well. Many reacted to the small clip saying they were emotional, commenting “those were the best days”.

Yaad Karen Apne purane din, even some of these ads are active today.

Sing like a song and enjoy.. What’s talent.. https://t.co/fQ2iSrCJgv — Pravin K. Nagpal (@nagpal_pravin) January 18, 2021

This is so fun!!!! https://t.co/22uDyKcQgC — The Third Uchiha (@samosa_jalebii) January 17, 2021

💜❤️💜💜❤️❤️💜💜Gooooshhhh I looooooovvvvveeee it!! Just the other day I was wondering how nirma continued with it’s branding journey with it’s jingles!! ( from brand and marketing perspective!!) wooooowwwww!!! So refreshing!! ❤️💜💜💜❤️❤️❤️💜💜❤️❤️ https://t.co/ceYEiStg8D — Satva yoga (@SatvaY) January 17, 2021

Absolutely wonderful. I only hope he sung nerolac jingles too https://t.co/KkfVNiL2DW — औरंगज़ेब (@__phoenix_fire_) January 17, 2021

Childhood memories ❣️ Old ad song 🥰 pic.twitter.com/YSjXlJhHgA — 𝘽𝙞𝙟𝙞𝙩 𝘽𝙠 (@Bijit_Bk) January 17, 2021

MADE MY DAY https://t.co/SKDtoCkD3W — Divya Vinekar (@WannabeSanyasin) January 17, 2021

Those wer the day’s when even adds had meaning and good vibes, today they’ve just annoying — krishh (@MarJaaBC) January 17, 2021

Lovely & nostalgic no wonder everyone is humming. — Rishi Vyaas (@MonkKunal) January 17, 2021

After a long time something good on twitter. Thank u @JollyAlpana — 𝐒 𝐊𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚 (@KushagraSandeep) January 17, 2021

Maza agaya ☺️ — 🛡️InvestingCharts (@InvestingCharts) January 17, 2021