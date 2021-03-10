Herd of deer gallop through Michigan highway, catch drivers by surprise

The video left people amused and shocked at the same time, with many saying it could have ended badly for both humans and the animals. (Source: OCSOMichigan/ Facebook)

Two unsuspecting drivers in Michigan had a close call when a herd of deer suddenly jumped in front of their cars from the nearby woods in an attempt to cross over to the other side of the road. Luckily, no one was injured, but the video of the incident is now going viral.

The dashcam footage shared by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office showed the cars travelling on a highway alongside a forest area when a group of six deer came galloping from the woods onto the road. This was when the the driver in front slammed the brakes to avoid a collision. However, amid a frenzy to escape, the last two deer inadvertently hit the car. One deer tried to jump over the trunk of the car but it simply bounced off the vehicle’s rear before fleeing.

“It looks like no one was hurt and all the animals we’re OK at the end of it, but I am sure there was some very fast beating hearts!” the admin of the law enforcement agency added. Reminding all to be vigilant always while driving, the post added: “Another reminder you have to always be in control of your car and not distracted by anything else.”

Watch the video here:

The video left people amused and shocked at the same time, with many saying it could have ended badly for both humans and the animals. While a few users said they would have had a “heart attack”, others were concerned for the wildlife animals being hit by speeding vehicles.