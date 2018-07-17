Police Department’s lip sync battle video on Uptown Funk will leave you grooving!

The clip features police officers in their uniform dancing to the beats of the song Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson feat Bruno Mars. (Source: Norfolk Police Department/Facebook) The clip features police officers in their uniform dancing to the beats of the song Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson feat Bruno Mars. (Source: Norfolk Police Department/Facebook)

If you thought it was all work and no play at police departments, then this video posted by the Norfolk Police Department is going to change your perspective. Released almost a week ago, the clip features police officers in their uniform dancing to the beats of the song Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson feat Bruno Mars.

ALSO READ | ‘Yamaraja’ helps Bengaluru traffic police in safe drive campaign; Twitterati laud the decision



It did not take long for the 4.37-minute video to go viral, which at the time of writing had over 65 million views and 1.4 million shares on Facebook.

Watch the video here:

The Norfolk Police Department was challenged by the Corinth Police Department, Texas to the #lipsync battle, which they gladly accepted. They further challenged Seattle Police Department, Norfolk Constabulary, Virginia Beach Police Department and St Louis Metropolitan Police Department for the same.

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd