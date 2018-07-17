Follow Us:
Police Department’s lip sync battle video on Uptown Funk will leave you grooving!

The Norfolk Police Department has brought out the other side of the uniform by dancing to the beats of song Uptown Funk. The clip has gone viral with over 1.4 million shares and 65 millions views on Facebook.

The clip features police officers in their uniform dancing to the beats of the song Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson feat Bruno Mars.
If you thought it was all work and no play at police departments, then this video posted by the Norfolk Police Department is going to change your perspective. Released almost a week ago, the clip features police officers in their uniform dancing to the beats of the song Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson feat Bruno Mars.

It did not take long for the 4.37-minute video to go viral, which at the time of writing had over 65 million views and 1.4 million shares on Facebook.

The Norfolk Police Department was challenged by the Corinth Police Department, Texas to the #lipsync battle, which they gladly accepted. They further challenged Seattle Police Department, Norfolk Constabulary, Virginia Beach Police Department and St Louis Metropolitan Police Department for the same.

