Video of boy with Non-verbal Autism saying his name for first time wins the internet

A poignant moment caught on camera of a five-year-old boy talking for the first time has left people emotional online.

The TikTok video of little Micah, who has Non-verbal Autism, saying his name for the first time was shared on the app by his mother, capturing the pure joy of his family celebrating the great feat. It’s not uncommon for children diagnosed with autism to be classified as non-verbal, however, with age, their communication gets better.

His mother, Haley McGuire, who is a professional photographer and uses the platform to mostly showcase her work, couldn’t stop sharing the great development in her son’s journey.

While the boy himself is ecstatic saying his name out loud, his other family members are shocked by the sweet surprise.

Watch the moment here:

Viewers from all across the globe showered their love and support for the five-year-old and said his video gave them hope in the wild year of 2020.

The video crossed over 10 million views on the app and then spread on other platforms as well. As Micah’s journey inspired and moved many, his family started a Facebook page to document his progress and shared few more videos, of the little boy trying to repeat few words.

The public encouragement has been overwhelming to McGuire family, who told Newsweek that he hasn’t stopped mimicking the family’s words since the videos were filmed this weekend.

“I’m just really emotional. I’m really proud of him,” his mother said. “I don’t think I have an accurate word to describe how I’m feeling other than really–maybe I’m speechless,” she continued.

“Micah has always been a really sweet, tender-hearted, quiet kid. Obviously, he doesn’t talk, but he kind of keeps to himself. He’s always been extremely loving. I know that that’s not necessarily normal for kids with autism,” the mother added.

