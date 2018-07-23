WATCH: Neymar Jr ‘mocks himself’ in a ‘free-kick challenge’ video

A video of Neymar Jr, along with a bunch of kids, faking a foul to get a free kick, has gone viral. (Source: Bleacher Reporter/Twitter) A video of Neymar Jr, along with a bunch of kids, faking a foul to get a free kick, has gone viral. (Source: Bleacher Reporter/Twitter)

If there is anything that was at par with Diego Maradona’s expressions (both verbal and non-verbal) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 at Russia, then it was Neymar Jr’s hysterical ‘rolling on the touchline’ in a match against Serbia. In no time, his actions inspired a meme-fest on the Internet, with many even calling the Brazilian footballer ‘spoilt, narcissistic and fake’. While many find it difficult to stay positive when the Internet (with its reach across the world) writes you down, Neymar seems to have been a sport about his apparent exaggerated expressions on-field at the World Cup recently. A video of the player, along with a bunch of kids, faking a foul to get a free kick, has gone viral. While he seems to have put the video up in a good spirit, several people on the Internet seem yet to come to terms with the fact that now, with the video, Neymar seems to be accepting that he was putting up an act.

Watch the video here.

Here are some of the responses the video, shared by the Twitter handle @BleacherReport, has garnered.

He’s trying to spin it 😂 too late https://t.co/HxusJygOMe — Sherlock Blaze (@RHPiper_) July 19, 2018

What do you think of the video? Was that damage control or did you probably cringe? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

