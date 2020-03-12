Coronavirus scare: Guests greet newlyweds with ‘leg shake’, videos go viral

The video has gone viral across social media sites leaving people in splits. (Source: @shyaambharadwaj/ TikTok) The video has gone viral across social media sites leaving people in splits. (Source: @shyaambharadwaj/ TikTok)

In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed over 4,000 lives globally, health experts have advised different precautionary measures to keep oneself from being infected by the virus. As avoiding handshakes is highly recommended, ‘leg-shake’ seems to be gaining popularity.

A TikTok video showing a bride and groom wearing surgical masks and refusing to shake hands with guests has left netizens in splits. While the man, dressed in a silk vasti and pheta interacts with the guests by a leg-shake, the woman dressed in a regal sari prefers to greet them with folded hands.

Dubbed as ‘Corona effect’ on the small video-making app, the video has garnered over 9 million views on the platform alone, and has spread across social media platforms including WhatsApp.

Watch the viral video here:

However, the Kannda couple is not the only one who preferred a leg-shake. Earlier in February, a video from China went viral, where a group of men were seeing doing the same and it got everyone talking online.

WHO on Thursday declared the novel coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic as death toll across the globe crossed over 4200 and positive cases were reported in more than 100 countries. Meanwhile in India, positive cases jumped to 73.

