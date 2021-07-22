A New York man pulls out of a very tight parking spot with ease, video goes viral

When it comes to driving, the trickiest part might be reversing the car or pulling out of a spot where cars are parked bumper-to-bumper. However, for one ace New York driver, pulling out his boxed in car was nothing but a cakewalk. Now, his impressive driving skills are winning the internet.

In a video that is going viral, someone asks the man how he will be able to get his car out from the sticky situation. However, the man himself is unbothered by what might freak most people out. “I’m going to take a picture of this,” the man is heard saying, given how the hatchback is stuck between two cars with almost no space.

“Watch me get out,” he boasts while taking the wheels. Patiently, he takes time to slowly turn the car gently, almost touching the bumpers of the adjacent cars at times. But after some time, he manages to take the car out.

Watch the video here:

While the video left many impressed, many New Yorkers who came across the video said it’s their everyday life in the city and it doesn’t surprise them. For others, the scene reminded them about famous sitcom FRIENDS and many wished Ross had this driver to help him out.