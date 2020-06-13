Viral video: New puppy welcomed in Indian home like a bride is melting hearts online

The little paw marks on the handkerchief left people going ‘awww’ online. (Source: riyap00/ TikTok) The little paw marks on the handkerchief left people going ‘awww’ online. (Source: riyap00/ TikTok)

For most pet lovers, bringing home a pet is nothing short of a celebration. But an Indian family living in the US took it a step further and gave it a grand reception.

The two-month-old puppy was received by its owners with not just love but following traditional Indian customs. With a puja thali in hand, a woman was seen doing aarti and putting tika on the little dog as it was held on the lap of its family members. But things took a filmy turn when it was placed on a thali of alta—a king of red dye— before its paw marks were treasured on a handkerchief.

With a perfect song—Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum’s title track sung by Lata Mangeshkar—playing in the background for the special occasion, the TikTok video is melting hearts online.

The dog named as Benji Patel, a Maltese and Shih-Tzu mix from Florida, has gone viral since it was shared on the app, getting over 1.7 million views on this particular video. As he is enjoying his new-found fame, the owner is making sure fans and followers of Benji keep getting their daily dose of cuteness on the profile.

