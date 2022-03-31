‘Like mother, like son’: Netizens think Gordon Ramsay gets his savagery from mom. Watch

When it comes to impressing someone with cooking, Gordon Ramsay, the multi-Michelin star chef, is probably one of the hardest one to please. And netizens seem to have finally decoded the mystery of where he gets it from — his mother.

In a recent video shared by the celebrity chef and cooking show judge, Ramsay is seen cooking on camera for a show alongside his mother Helen Cosgrove. As the duo are seen in the kitchen, Ramsay asks his mother if she wants to taste the topping. She gives an unfiltered reaction, and turns up her nose. She can be heard saying “Urgh” on camera.

Shaking her head in disapproval, she is heard saying: “I don’t like it”. Surprised at his mother’s reaction to his cooking, Ramsay himself couldn’t control his laughter.

“You may not enjoy my toppings but I love you,” the British chef wrote on Instagram sharing the cute video wishing her on Mother’s Day, which is celebrated in March in the UK, instead of May, as celebrated internationally.

The TV personality, who is known for his fiery remarks and often brutal criticism, was seen getting a taste of his own medicine. The video garnered a lot of attention online leaving his followers in splits online. Many reacting to the video said it’s “always the moms who are hard to please”, another quipped, “that’s how moms keep us grounded”, adding one can always expect honest feedback from them.