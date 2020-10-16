scorecardresearch
Friday, October 16, 2020
How netizens reacted to Dhinchak Pooja’s latest single titled ‘Roz Roz Ka Kaam’

YouTuber Dhinchak Pooja has a new single titled 'Roz Roz Ka Kaam' and it has sparked plenty of reactions on social media. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 16, 2020 4:43:18 pm
YouTuber Dhinchak Pooja, who is best known for her songs about selfies and scooters, has a new single titled ‘Roz Roz Ka Kaam’ and it has sparked plenty of reactions on social media.

The former Bigg Boss contestant released what is her second song about the lockdown.

The song has lyrics like, “Subah uthte hain hum, Brush karte hain hum. Fir khaate hain hum, Fir jaate hain hum. Chai banate hain hum, Use pite hain hum… (We wake up in the morning, we brush our teeth, then we eat, then we go and make tea, then we drink it)”

Watch the song video here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While the comments section to the video was closed, it didn’t stop people from commenting about it on social media. It created a buzz on Twitter and people said her song has made 2020 better.

Here’s what people had to say about her song:

In March, she had released another song titled ‘Hoga Na Corona’, which attempted to create awareness about wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Pooja Jain, 26, popularly known as Dhinchak Pooja rose to fame in 2016 and 2017 releasing many original songs like Swag Wali Topi, Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, Dilon Ka Shooter which went viral for their offbeat lyrics and unusual videos.

