How netizens reacted to Dhinchak Pooja’s latest single titled ‘Roz Roz Ka Kaam’

YouTuber Dhinchak Pooja, who is best known for her songs about selfies and scooters, has a new single titled ‘Roz Roz Ka Kaam’ and it has sparked plenty of reactions on social media.

The former Bigg Boss contestant released what is her second song about the lockdown.

The song has lyrics like, “Subah uthte hain hum, Brush karte hain hum. Fir khaate hain hum, Fir jaate hain hum. Chai banate hain hum, Use pite hain hum… (We wake up in the morning, we brush our teeth, then we eat, then we go and make tea, then we drink it)”

Watch the song video here:

While the comments section to the video was closed, it didn’t stop people from commenting about it on social media. It created a buzz on Twitter and people said her song has made 2020 better.

Here’s what people had to say about her song:

Should be categorised as a warning instead! — Dinesh Almeida (@dinesh_almeida) October 16, 2020

2020 feels like an endless loop of Dhinchak Pooja songs — Darth Vader (@Silent_Gardn) October 16, 2020

Iski jiotune kb aayegi mujhe lgani hai taaki koi phone na kre🙂 — H A R S H/// #MI💙 (@hrshpal_) October 15, 2020

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 yeh toh 2020 se bhi khatarnak hai 😐😐😐😐 pic.twitter.com/cKQb7ezcGj — Abjel aaDeeZ 🎵 (@Abjel_Aadeez) October 15, 2020

Me watching Dhinchak pooja’s new song: pic.twitter.com/qDGAk66dYh — IMPOSToR 🎭 (@Tez_Gendbaz) October 15, 2020

Ha Ha. Seriously. And We thought Corona was the Worst thing to happen in 2020 — 👹 LuciferMorningStar (@SathayePP) October 15, 2020

Breaking : Many people rushed to emergency wards of hospitals after hearing Dhinchak Pooja’s latest song https://t.co/QoYyGTXvwP pic.twitter.com/tPH0OLDbzS — Tejusurya 2.0 (@Tejusurya_) October 15, 2020

OMG! So deep😳. I’ve never seen someone describing a common person routine with so much “sur and taal” https://t.co/cijXalt0ad — A سے Aنza ♡♥ ✨ (@Anzayyyyy) October 15, 2020

In March, she had released another song titled ‘Hoga Na Corona’, which attempted to create awareness about wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Pooja Jain, 26, popularly known as Dhinchak Pooja rose to fame in 2016 and 2017 releasing many original songs like Swag Wali Topi, Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, Dilon Ka Shooter which went viral for their offbeat lyrics and unusual videos.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd